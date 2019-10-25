Jason Whitlock: Mahomes can do anything Rodgers can do, including playing with a knee injury
Jason Whitlock makes a case for Patrick Mahomes playing through a knee injury this Sunday, claiming Aaron Rodgers has done the same and that means Mahomes can do.
