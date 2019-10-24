Marcellus Wiley: ’Chiefs should protect Mahomes from himself ’
Video Details
- Big 12
- Big 12
- Green Bay Phoenix
- Horizon
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Marcellus Wiley
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley discusses Patrick Mahomes and whether he should start this Sunday after suffering a knee injury. Hear why Wiley thinks the Chiefs should protect Mahomes and sit him against Green Bay Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879