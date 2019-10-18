Marcellus Wiley believes Chiefs can go 3-1 without Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury on Thursday Night football. Hear why Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington agree Kansas City Chiefs can survive without Mahomes.
