Marcellus Wiley on Rams acquiring Jalen Ramsey: ‘This was a great trade but won’t fix their problems’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jalen Ramsey
- Jalen Ramsey
- Los Angeles Rams
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC West
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley likes the Los Angeles Rams trading for All-pro CB Jalen Ramsey. But, Wiley breaks down why he doesn't think Ramsey will fix the Rams issues. Do you agree?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879