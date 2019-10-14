LaVar Arrington: Rams’ struggles against the 49ers was more about team defense than Jared Goff
LaVar Arrington joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to recap Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game. Hear why LaVar credits the 49ers defense over Jared Goff for the Rams' offensive struggles.
