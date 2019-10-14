Marcellus Wiley: Baker Mayfield is the Browns’ biggest problem
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- LaVar Arrington
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC West
- Seattle Seahawks
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns loss 32-28 to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. Hear why Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington are on opposite ends on who's the biggest problem for the struggling Cleveland Browns.
