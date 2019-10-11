Eric Dickerson predicts a Rams win over 49ers: ‘We have more weapons’
Video Details
Eric Dickerson joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to predict the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers matchup. Dickerson predicts the Rams will get the win this weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879