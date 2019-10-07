LaVar Arrington believes until the Redskins change their culture there’s no right step for them
Video Details
LaVar Arrington talks about the Washington Redskins and the root of the problems with the organization. Arrington explains that ownership is the main issue.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879