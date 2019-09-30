Marcellus Wiley explains why Vontaze Burfict should be allowed to stay in the NFL
Marcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, LaVar Arrington and Tony Gonzalez to discuss Vontaze Burfict being suspended for the season after a helmet to helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle in yesterday's game.
