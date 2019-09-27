Eric Dickerson expects an upset win for the Saints on Sunday against the Cowboys
Video Details
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints this Sunday on Sunday Night Football. Hear why Eric Dickerson thinks the Saints will pull off an upset win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.