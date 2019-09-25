Jason Whitlock: R.E.L.A.X. Aaron Rodgers, stop putting unnecessary pressure on your new head coach
Jason Whitlock explains why Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs to relax and not put unnecessary pressure on head coach Matt LaFleur. Packers are 3-0 on the season because of their strong defense.
