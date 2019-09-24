Reggie Bush blames Michigan’s ‘lack of toughness’ on Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are off to a relatively rough start to the 2019 season and Reggie Bush believes that HC Jim Harbaugh is the biggest reason for the team's 'lack of toughness.'
