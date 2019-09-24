Marcellus Wiley thinks it’s fair to blame Carson Wentz for Eagles’ struggles in 2019
Marcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, Reggie Bush and Mark Schlereth to discuss whether Carson Wentz is to blame for Philadelphia's struggles early in the 2019 season.
