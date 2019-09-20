Whitlock and Wiley react to the Patriots releasing Antonio Brown
- AFC
- AFC East
- Brown Bears
- Marcellus Wiley
- New England Patriots
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tom Brady
-
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley react to breaking news that the New England Patriots have parted ways with star wide receiver Antonio Brown after only 11 days.
