Jason Whitlock: NFL should be a showcase for talented players, not refs throwing flags
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tennessee Titans
- Tom Brady
-
Jason Whitlock reacts to Tom Brady's tweet last night about the rampant penalty flags in last night's contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618