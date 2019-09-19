Whitlock: The over-the-top reaction to Wiley’s criticism of Jalen Ramsey is a sign of insecurity from his supporters
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks about the criticism of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey made by Marcellus Wiley and explains why supporters are overreacting. Whitlock also explains why the Jaguars should start Ramsey in Week 3.
