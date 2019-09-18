Marcellus Wiley makes a case for Dak Prescott becoming the highest paid QB in the league
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley argues that Dak Prescott's career numbers thus far would justify him becoming the highest paid quarterback in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618