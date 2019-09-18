Hue Jackson believes Brian Flores would be able to survive an 0-16 season
Hue Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores. Hear Hue's personal anecdotes from his 0-16 season with the Cleveland Browns and thoughts on Flores.
