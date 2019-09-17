Tua or Jalen Hurts? Marcellus Wiley and Reggie Bush discuss who will win the Heisman
Video Details
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Big 12
- FBS (I-A)
- Jalen Hurts
- Marcellus Wiley
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Reggie Bush
- SEC
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tua Tagovailoa
-
2019 Heisman Watch is heating up between frontrunners Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Marcellus Wiley and Reggie Bush make the case why Alabama's Tua is the favorite to win the Heisman this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618