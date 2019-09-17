Tua or Jalen Hurts? Marcellus Wiley and Reggie Bush discuss who will win the Heisman

Video Details

2019 Heisman Watch is heating up between frontrunners Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Marcellus Wiley and Reggie Bush make the case why Alabama's Tua is the favorite to win the Heisman this season.

More Videos »