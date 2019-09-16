T. J. Houshmandzadeh believes the Saints will survive under Teddy Bridgewater until Brees returns

Video Details

Drew Brees reportedly suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. T. J. Houshmandzadeh and Marcellus Wiley agree the New Orleans Saints will survive under Teddy Bridgewater until Brees returns from surgery. Do you agree?

