T. J. Houshmandzadeh believes the Saints will survive under Teddy Bridgewater until Brees returns
Video Details
- Drew Brees
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Teddy Bridgewater
-
Drew Brees reportedly suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. T. J. Houshmandzadeh and Marcellus Wiley agree the New Orleans Saints will survive under Teddy Bridgewater until Brees returns from surgery. Do you agree?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618