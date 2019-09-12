Marcellus Wiley insists Cam Newton is still an elite QB in the NFL
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley strongly disagrees that Cam Newton is no longer a elite QB. Hear Wiley make the case for why Cam can still be a NFL MVP.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618