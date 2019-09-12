Jason Whitlock: Antonio Brown is not on Randy Moss’ level and we should stop comparing them
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC West
- Brown Bears
- FCS (I-AA)
- Ivy
- New England Patriots
- Oakland Raiders
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock is tired of hearing Antonio Brown being compared to Randy Moss and he thinks we need to put an end to it right now.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618