Joel Klatt explains why he thinks Nick Saban is fully content to keep coaching at Alabama
Joel Klatt joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Nick Saban's comments about the Alabama student section leaving early last weekend during the Crimson Tide's win over New Mexico State.
