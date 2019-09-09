Marcellus Wiley: Week 1 performance shows that it’s time to pay Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott had a perfect passer rating as the Dallas Cowboys won convincingly against the New York Giants. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks Dak's performance showed he needs to get paid.
