Marcellus Wiley thinks it’s a mistake for the Raiders to start Antonio Brown on Monday night
Video Details
Raiders HC Jon Gruden announced Antonio Brown was back in practice and would play on Monday night after AB issued an apology to the team. Marcellus Wiley explains why it's a mistake to play AB Monday.
