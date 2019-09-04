Marcellus Wiley: Packers offense will be ‘disastrous’ if LaFleur doesn’t let Rodgers audible
Marcellus Wiley joins Greg Jennings, Bucky Brooks and Jason Whitlock to discuss whether Matt LaFleur's plan of not using audibles will negatively effect Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.
