Hue Jackson: Oklahoma has a great system, but it’s talent that’s bringing them success
Video Details
Hue Jackson joins Reggie Bush, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss whether Lincoln Riley has created an amazing system at Oklahoma or whether he's just had the benefit of having talented players.
