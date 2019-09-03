Jason Whitlock: Jerry Jones won’t regret giving Zeke a big deal, as long as it brings him a title
Video Details
Jason Whitlock touches on reports that claim Ezekiel Elliott is preparing to sign a long term deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618