Jason Whitlock: Ezekiel Elliott isn’t greedy, he’s just a running back trying to get a fair shake
Video Details
- Conference USA
- Dallas Cowboys
- FBS (I-A)
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Jason Whitlock weighs in on Ezekiel Elliott's contract holdout, saying that Zeke is actually holding out for a deal that's more fair to him, not just being greedy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618