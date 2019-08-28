Joel Klatt: Alabama and Clemson’s dominance shows that college football is built for dynasties
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss whether another Clemson and Alabama match up in the National Championship would be bad for college football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618