Jason Whitlock: Andrew Luck has more in common with Dwight Howard than Peyton Manning
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue on Andrew Luck. Hear why Whitlock thinks it's time for us to stop being so outraged over the treatment Luck received when he surprisingly retired from the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
