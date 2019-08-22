Marcellus Wiley thinks Stephen Jones’ comments about agents has to do with Zeke’s contract negotiations
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley discusses Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones' comments about NFL agents. Hear why Wiley thinks Jones is alluding to the Ezekiel Elliott contract negotiations and not Dak Prescott.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618