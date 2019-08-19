Marcellus Wiley weighs in on Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid’s criticism of Jay-Z
Following Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid's comments about Jay-Z and the NFL partnering on live music entertainment and promoting social justice, Marcellus Wiley gives his impassioned thoughts on the situation.
