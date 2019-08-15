Marcellus Wiley isn’t confident Patrick Mahomes will top his MVP numbers from last season
Marcellus Wiley isn't confident Patrick Mahomes will top his MVP numbers from last season. Hear why he thinks Mahomes will still have a great impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, even with less numbers.
