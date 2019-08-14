Jason Whitlock: Jon Gruden’s performance on Hard Knocks won’t amount to many wins
Jason Whitlock thinks Jon Gruden's performance on Hard Knocks won't get him many wins. Hear why he thinks it will win an Emmy, before it will amount to winning on the field.
