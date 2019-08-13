Brian Banks breaks down his story & the ’what ifs’ on NFL career
Video Details
Brian Banks joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss his story of being convicted of a crime he didn't commit as an All-American high school football player; which has now been turned into a movie. Hear what he has to say.
