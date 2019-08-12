Marcellus Wiley thinks rookie QB Daniel Jones has more ‘upside’ than Kyler Murray
Video Details
- Arizona Cardinals
- Kyler Murray
- Kyler Murray
- Marcellus Wiley
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley thinks rookie QB Daniel Jones has more upside than Kyler Murray. He why he prefers the New York Giants rookie QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618