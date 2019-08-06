Jason Whitlock: ‘The Patriot Way’ created Tom Brady, it can also push him out
Video Details
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss If Tom Brady would be 'ok' if it were his last season on the New England Patriots. Hear why Whitlock believes 'the Patriot Way' created Brady, and it could also push him out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618