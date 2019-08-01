Marcellus Wiley insists a ‘toxic environment’ does not follow LeBron James
-
Marcellus Wiley disagrees with Cavs GM David Griffin that it was ‘miserable’ to build a team around LeBron James. Hear why Marcellus doesn’t think LeBron creates a toxic environment.
