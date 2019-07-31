Marcellus Wiley doesn’t think the New Orleans Saints ‘overvalued’ Michael Thomas at $100M
Video Details
Gregg Cosell joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss Michael Thomas 5-year/ $100M deal with the New Orleans Saints. Hear why Marcellus is ecstatic Thomas was able to secure his deal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618