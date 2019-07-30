Jason Whitlock speaks on the backlash he received after his criticism of LeBron James
Video Details
Watch as Jason Whitlock discusses the backlash he received on Twitter after his comments about LeBron James and explains if people are overprotective of LeBron.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618