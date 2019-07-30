Michael Vick responds to Kyler Murray’s comments that he wants to model his game like Vick
Video Details
Michael Vick joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Arizona Cardinals rookie QB Kyler Murray saying that he wants to 'model his game' after Vick. Hear Vick explain why he's excited for Murray and says he'll be a big problem in the NFL.
