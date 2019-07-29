Bucky Brooks on Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s Russell Westbrook … you’re not winning a championship with him right now’
Bucky Brooks joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to talk about his recent remarks that Aaron Rodgers isn’t a Top 5 quarterback right now. Hear him double down on those comments.
