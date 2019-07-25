Nuggets guard Monte Morris explains why Nikola Jokic doesn’t get enough credit
Video Details
- Denver Nuggets
- Monte Morris
- Monte Morris
- Nikola Jokic
- Northwest
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley in studio today. Hear him explain what makes Nikola Jokic a superstar and why people may not see him as one because of his non-flashy style.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618