Chris Haynes: MJ is the GOAT, but he didn’t go through the competition LeBron has seen in his career
Video Details
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Paul George
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
-
Chris Haynes joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the competition across the NBA after Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were officially introduced to the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear him explain the competition LeBron James has endured in his career.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618