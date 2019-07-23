Marcellus Wiley on Le’Veon Bell: ‘I like his mindset, I think there’s a different Le’Veon than before’
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley discusses Le'Veon Bell's recent remarks on social media about his detractors. Hear why Wiley thinks Le'Veon is showing a different aide that he's OK with, as long as he shows up on the field.
