Marcellus Wiley on Le’Veon Bell: ‘I like his mindset, I think there’s a different Le’Veon than before’

Video Details

Marcellus Wiley discusses Le'Veon Bell's recent remarks on social media about his detractors. Hear why Wiley thinks Le'Veon is showing a different aide that he's OK with, as long as he shows up on the field.

More Videos »