Spencer Dinwiddie discusses the new-look Nets and his relationship with Kyrie Irving
Spencer Dinwiddie joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to talk the Brooklyn Nets on today's how. Hear him break down his friendship with Kyrie Irving, and how they will work well on the court together.
