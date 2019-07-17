Jason Whitlock: The biggest stars on TV should demand half the NFL’s revenue and play 18 games
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show about the NFLPA negotiation tactics. Hear why he proposes NFL players should demand more money but play more games.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618