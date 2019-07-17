Shawne Merriman: Ezekiel Elliott’s off-field behavior gives the Dallas Cowboys contract negotiation leverage

Video Details

Shawne Merriman and T. J. Houshmandzadeh join Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Ezekiel Elliott's training-camp holdout. Hear why Shawne Merriman thinks off-field behavior makes it a 'terrible time' for Ezekiel Elliott's contract negations.

