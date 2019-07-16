Jim Jackson thinks Zion’s unfamiliarity with the NBA lifestyle contributed to his play in Summer League
Jim Jackson joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Zion Williamson on today's show. Hear why Jim believes the unknown of balancing the NBA lifestyle is what's placed in front of Zion currently.
